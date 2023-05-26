Karnataka to get more ministers on Saturday, says Minister Muniyappa

Against the permissible strength of 34, 10 posts have been filled so far including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar; hectic lobbying is on for ministerial positions

The Karnataka cabinet will be expanded on Saturday and the new ministers will get their portfolios by evening, Minister KH Muniyappa said on Friday.

Muniyappa also said that barring four or five ministerial posts, the rest would be filled up the same day.

According to the Minister, the Cabinet would be a mix of seniors and young people.

“Tomorrow afternoon, the Cabinet expansion will take place.,” he told the media after returning from New Delhi.

Asked if senior leaders have put up any demand regarding ministerial positions, Muniyappa said at this juncture it would be difficult to say anything.

“However, we need seniors as well as young people. We need to make a balance of both.”

14 slots

Devanahalli MLA Muniyappa, a former Union Minister and a seven-time Lok Sabha member, took oath as a Karnataka Minister on May 20 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Against the permissible strength of 34, 10 posts have been filled so far including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Others sworn-in are Dr G Parameshwara, Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Hectic lobbying is on for ministerial positions.

