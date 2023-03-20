Karnataka polls: Will provide 10 lakh jobs if elected to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also unveiled the party's fourth poll promise: providing an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 to graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma holders for a period of two years

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who participated in a massive rally organised by the party in Belagavi in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday (March 20), promised that the Congress government if voted to power will give employment to 10 lakh people in the next five years in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on his first visit to Karnataka, after he had passed through the state during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, recalled how when he had toured across the state at that time, he found that one issue that bothered people was unemployment.

“I had spoken to thousands of young people to understand their issues and how the corrupt BJP government remained as a mute spectator on the unemployment issue. We understand your (youth) problem and BJP is not giving you jobs. The Congress government will come to power in Karnataka, and I can assure 10 lakh jobs in the span of next five years,” he said.

Further, he added that the 2.5 lakh vacancies in government jobs will also be filled during Congress rule.

Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed in Karnataka

The Wayanad MP, also unveiled the Congress’ fourth poll promise: The party’s Yuva Nidhi scheme for the unemployed in Karnataka. Under this scheme, an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 will be given to graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma holders for a period of two years.

This is the party’s fourth guarantee in Karnataka, which is all set to go to the polls in May.

Earlier, the Congress had announced 200 units of free electricity for all families – Gruha Jyothi; ₹2,000 per month for the female head of the family – Gruha Lakshmi, and 10 kg rice for BPL families – Anna Bhagya.

40 per commission government

Reiterating that the Congress leaders will fight the Karnataka elections unitedly, he said that he was confident that the Congress party will sweep the elections in the state.

According to Rahul there is a Congress wave in the state. “The Congress will sweep elections in the state. Why? Because BJP is 40 per cent commission government,” he said. Slamming the BJP government in Karnataka, he added that the people of the state want to be rid of this government. Rahul took a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre. “The Yatra sent out a message that this country belongs to everyone, not just to select two to three, not Adanijis (industrialist Gautam Adani). This country belongs to farmers, labourers, the poor and youth,” the Wayanad MP said.

Listing out alleged corruption scandals in the state, he said BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappas son was caught with ₹8 crore in the cash-for-contract scam-hit KSDL Corporation, “but no action has been taken, and the government is protecting him”. Also, there were job scams relating to recruitment of Police Sub Inspectors (PSI), assistant professor, assistant engineers, he further said, adding that there is a list. “This is the most corrupt government in the whole country,” he stressed, adding that corruption is happening because all benefits are going to just two to three people.

Also he added that the Congress will form the government of the poor, weak and small traders. “I am ready to tour any district in Karnataka, if the state unit wants me to. We are going to dethrone the corrupt BJP government, I have told state leaders that I will campaign in any district they want,” said Gandhi.

His message of unity to party leaders and workers, ahead of ticket distribution, gains significance amid speculation that disgruntlement may surface within the party following the selection of candidates. Also, there is already a game of one-upmanship between top Congress leaders for the Chief Minister’s post in the event of it coming to power.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the partys state unit chief D K Shivakumar, Legislature Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah among several leaders were part of the mega rally.