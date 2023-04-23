Karnataka polls: The 3 factors that could swing poll results in Belagavi, biggest district

Price rise, corruption, and similar evils are not considered election issues in Belagavi at all; caste, language, and individual loyalties are more at work

Three factors might sway the poll results in Karnataka’s largest district, Belagavi, which has 18 Assembly constituencies — the Lingayat sub-sect Panchamasali, the sugar lobby, and the Kannada-Marathi linguistic dispute.

Currently, the BJP has a grip over the district, with 13 MLAs, while five are from the Congress. But this time, it won’t be easy for the BJP, as the Panchamasalis, who represent around 60% of the total Lingayat community, will play a major role in deciding the politics of Belagavi, and they are not happy with the incumbent BJP government.

Individual power centres

Coming to individual power centres, the Jarkiholi brothers have enough hold over the region. Among the five brothers, Ramesh and Balachandra are currently in the BJP, while Satish represents the Congress. However, Lingayat leaders like Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Lakshmana Savadi will also play a major role in the elections.

Hebbalkar, Ramesh’s “friend-turned-foe”, was instrumental in the latter’s quitting the Congress along with 14 other MLAs in 2019, leading to the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government. Ramesh, who lost his ministerial berth in 2021 after being caught in a sex scandal, has a strong hold over Belagavi politics. But he now faces a challenge from both Savadi and Hebbalkar.

The Jarkiholi brothers, leaders of the Valmiki community (Scheduled Tribe), have a hold over 20% of the SC/ST votes in the district but their influence has spread to various districts. However, both the Congress and the BJP will enjoy that influence.

The Panchamasalis

At the same time, the increase in reservation percentage for the Lingayat community has not convinced the Panchamasalis, who fought for three years to get a Backward Class quota under the 2A category of reservations.

When The Federal visited a few places, including Belagavi city, Belagavi rural, Gokak, Arabhavi, Athani, Yamakanamradi, and Hukkeri, among others, it found that the Panchamasalis are still confused about the state BJP government’s decision to give them a greater share in the reservation quota. Though the Lingayats are considered the BJP’s vote base, there is a visible split in the opinion on the government’s decision, and part of their votes will go to Congress too.

Rangappa Eerappa Gadli, a Panchamasali leader in Belagavi, told The Federal, “We are not happy with the government’s decision to increase the reservation since it will not happen because of the legalities involved. Our community is divided on this issue, and the votes may split between the BJP and the Congress.” (The Supreme Court is hearing the case after Muslims sued the state over their reservation being scrapped and distributed among Vokkaligas and Lingayats.)

Gadli added that the seers of Panchamasali mathas have also not been convinced by the government’s decision and have hinted that community members are free to decide whom to vote for. “Earlier, they used to send direct messages to vote for a particular party,” he added.

At the same time, the Kuruba community, of which Congress leader Siddaramaiah belongs to, constitutes around 10% of the population in the region. Most of the members The Federal spoke to in Belagavi expressed loyalty towards one of the Jarkiholi brothers. In other places, they vote for the Congress, as they want to see their leader Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister again.

Parasappa Rajappa, a Kuruba leader in Gokak, said: “For decades, we have supported the Jarkiholi brothers. We do not support any party, as they have contested from the JDS, the Congress, and the BJP. Most of us voted for whichever party they were in at a particular time. We have an emotional attachment with the family because our boys get enough support from them. Rameshanna, Balanna, and Satishanna (Jarkiholi brothers) listen to our problems and solve any issues, including land disputes, family disputes, group clashes, etc.,” he said.

Sugar lobby

Another important factor is the sugar lobby, which is a major tool for any politician in Belagavi to control voters.

The region is famous for growing sugarcane and houses 24 sugar mills. Thousands of farmers grow sugarcane and depend on sugar mills to sell their products. The factories produce jaggery, molasses, methanol, and ethanol products, ensuring farmers’ livelihood. The products are exported to various other states, as well as other countries. Apart from sugar, the liquor lobby, too, has strong control over the farmers.

Interestingly, several politicians in the region, belonging to all major parties, own sugar mills. “They have direct access to farmers and pay them good money and keep them happy. The farmers have a strong bond with mill owners like the Jarkiholi brothers, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Katti brothers, etc., and they normally support their owners in the elections, no matter which party they belong to,” said Bhimesh Nayak, a local BJP leader of Arabhavi.

However, Ramaji Nayak, a sugarcane farmer, said they have a demand for more benefits earned from sugar by-products. The sugar industry has a turnover of crores of rupees, which is used during the elections but not for farmers’ benefit, he added.

Nevertheless, the sugar industry will play a big role in the elections. Notably, Ramesh Jarkiholi said a few months ago that he was ready to pay Rs 6,000 per vote against his opponent, who is offering a tiffin box and pressure cooker worth around Rs 800 in the wholesale market. Ramadas Joshi, an activist, said politicians are making such statements because they have excess money from the sugar industry.

Linguistic dispute

Belagavi is mostly known outside the state for its Kannada-Marathi linguistic dispute. Mainly Belagavi city, which is divided into three legislative constituencies, including Belagavi Rural, Belagavi South, and Belagavi North, has a big number of Marathi people, who can decide the elections.

Decades ago, MLAs from the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) used to represent Belagavi in the Karnataka Assembly. Now, the internal tussle of Ramesh and Hebbalkar have ensured the entry of MES candidates again. While Hebbalkar managed to get a Panchamasali leader to contest against Ramesh, the latter managed to push an MES leader against Hebbalkar to divide the vote share.

MES has fielded Nagesh Mannolkar from Belagavi Rural, Ramakanth Hunduskar from Belagavi South, and RM Chougule from Belagavi North. These candidates have the support of the Marathi community and can divide the Hindu votes. At least they will be a threat to both the BJP and Congress candidates.

Praveen Kumar, a member of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike in Belagavi city, claimed the Maharashtra government was egging the Marathi community to go against Karnataka. “This is not right, and we are against those initiatives and support Kannadigas. Recent incidents, where the Maharashtra government provoked the border villages in the districts by offering health benefits, etc., will be an issue in the elections,” he said.

Arjun Shankar, an activist in the Marathi organisation, denied that his community was against the Kannadigas. “But we are being insulted by a few Kannada organisations for silly reasons. We want our MLAs to represent us in the state Assembly and speak about our issues,” he said.

Parties’ caste equations

The Congress has given tickets to Lingayat candidates in 10 out of the 18 constituencies in Belagavi. Six of them belong to the Panchmasali community. The movement led by Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamy of Kudala Sangama to include the Panchamasalis, a Lingayat sub-caste, in the OBC 2A category had a huge success in the district a couple of months ago.

The Congress’s strategy seems to be to tap into the power of the Panchamasali movement by giving maximum tickets to Panchamasali leaders in the district. The party has given tickets to Hebbalkar in Belgaum, AB Patil in Hukkeri, Ganesh Hukkeri in Sadalaga Raju Kage in Kagawad, Dr Mahantesh Kadadi in Gokaka, and Babasaheb Patil in Kittur.

Meanwhile, the BJP has given only three tickets to the Panchmasali community — Mahesh Kumthalli in Athani, Mahantesh Dodagouder in Kittur, and Ratna Mamani in Savadatti. However, the BJP has given eight tickets to the Lingayat community in all in the district.

The BJP’s prestige in the district suffered after prominent Lingayat leaders Lakshmana Savadi and former minister Shasikanta Naik (ST) left the party. The Lingayats of the district have also expressed displeasure against the BJP for denying a ticket to senior leader and sitting MLA Mahadevappa Yadwada in Ramdurg.

Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar’s exit from BJP will also have an impact on the region. However, the BJP has given three tickets to the Banajiga community, another sub-caste of Lingayats (Shettar belongs to this community). It has fielded Ramesh Katthi in Sadalaga, Nikhil Katthi (Late Umesh Katti’s son) in Hukkeri, and Jagadish Metagudda in Bailhongal.

The Banajigas also have their stake in some parts of Belagavi, including Hukkeri, Ramadurga, etc. Thus, the BJP has opted for their candidates. The Congress has fielded Banajiga candidates, too, including Mahantesh Kaujalagi (Bailhongal) and Ashoka Pattana (Ramdurg). Shettar’s impact will be felt in these constituencies, and the BJP may face a tough fight, said Naresh Patil, a BJP party worker in Belagavi city.

The “non-issues”

When The Federal asked people about issues such as Ramesh’s sex tape scandal, they seemed unfazed. A woman shopkeeper said their support was for a leader and they were not worried about the scams. Interestingly, price rise, corruption, and similar issues are not considered election issues at all. Castes, language, and individual loyalties are more at work.

Overall, it seems the Panchamasali Lingayats will play a major role in deciding the future of Congress and BJP candidates in around 15 constituencies, whereas the Kannada-Marathi issue will have an impact on the city constituencies. The sugar industry will play a role in attracting votes with its money power.