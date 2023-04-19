Karnataka polls: Seizures over Rs 200 cr made in the state

Total seizures (Rs. 204 crores) comprise of cash (Rs. 77 crores), liquor (Rs. 43 crores), gold and silver (Rs. 50 crores), freebies (Rs. 20 crores), and drugs/narcotics (Rs. 15 crores)

According to the Election Commission on Wednesday (April 19), since the model code of conduct (MCC) was implemented on March 29 in poll-bound Karnataka, the enforcement agencies have seized items amounting to over Rs. 200 crores, which includes more than 10 lakh litres of liquor.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah returns to home constituency, files nomination from Varuna

The total seizures (Rs 204 crore) include cash (Rs 77 crore), liquor (Rs 43 crore), gold and silver (Rs 50 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 15 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,629 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

Advertisement

Also Read: Karnataka polls: Bommai holds massive roadshow with Nadda, Sudeep

It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

(With agency inputs)