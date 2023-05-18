Karnataka: Outgoing CM Bommai leads the race to be opposition leader

Besides the frontrunner Bommai, there are several other notable names being considered for the position, including S Suresh Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yetnal, and V Sunil Kumar

Although there are other contenders, Basavaraj Bommai, the outgoing Karnataka chief minister, appears to be the frontrunner for the position of Leader of the Opposition in the new Congress-dominated assembly.

After facing a resounding defeat in the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking for a competent leader who can effectively represent its diminished presence in the 224-member House.

The BJP central leadership has reportedly engaged in discussions with Bommai, Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other prominent figures to determine the most suitable candidate for the role.

Besides Bommai, the frontrunner, there are several other notable names being considered for the position, including S Suresh Kumar, Basanagouda Patil Yetnal, and V Sunil Kumar.

Tradition vs exception

Traditionally, the BJP does not name an outgoing chief minister as the opposition leader in the assembly once the party loses the battle for assembly.

The examples are Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan and Shivaraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.

But the exceptions are BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

Most party sources admit that the most effective among all leaders is Bommai, who took the responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in Karnataka.

The choice is limited because leaders with good knowledge of legislative affairs, including former ministers JC Madhuswamy and Govind Karjola, former speakers Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and KJ Bopaiah, firebrand CT Ravi and young leader P Rajeev were all defeated.

Suresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Yetnal are among the 65 winning candidates which include Bommai.

Pros and cons

R Ashok is also a senior leader but it is said he cannot handle legislative affairs. Ashwatha Narayan or Sunil Kumar can be made the legislature party leader but senior leaders, including Bommai, Ashok and Suresh Kumar may not work under them, BJP sources said.

Either Bommai and Suresh Kumar can be made the opposition leader as both have experience in handling rules and regulations of the assembly. Suresh Kumar is a senior leader in the state BJP, who has handled parliamentary affairs and law ministry.

Yetnal is a former union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee ministry and has knowledge of parliamentary affairs. But Bommai surpasses them all in terms of experience in the state legislature.

According to informed sources, the BJP is considering Bommai, Suresh Kumar, Yetnal and Sunil Kumar for the job.

A Lingayat strongman

Bommai’s experience extends to managing seasoned Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, both during his tenure as a minister and as chief minister.

Suresh Kumar, on the other hand, is perceived as lacking the assertiveness required for the role. Yetnal, although knowledgeable, is known to possess a rebellious streak. However, Sunil Kumar shows potential for growth and could develop into a competent opposition leader.

Bommai’s importance has also risen in the absence of BJP veterans like BS Yediyurappa and KS Eshwarappa, who did not contest the Assembly elections.

It’s worth noting that both Bommai and Yetnal belong to the Lingayat community, while Sunil Kumar hails from the backward class and Suresh Kumar is a Brahmin. The dynamics of caste affiliations cannot be overlooked.