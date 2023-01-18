Karnataka okays Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ proposal in principle

Accepting the pattern of uniforms suggested by MHA, the state government said it’ll implement it whenever the common pattern is ready

Karnataka home department on Tuesday gave in-principle consent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal of ‘One Nation, One Uniform’.

PM Modi had recently proposed to have a common uniform for the police in all the states. The concept was discussed at the Chintan Shivir held for home ministers of all the states in October 2022.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the media that the state government has agreed to accept the proposal of the Union government in principle.

Reply to MHA

As the police is a state subject, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) sought the opinion of the state governments in December 2022. The Karnataka government replied to the MHA, giving details of the uniforms used by the civil, reserve, armed and traffic police forces of the state. Accepting the pattern of uniforms suggested by MHA, the state government said it’ll implement it whenever the common pattern is ready.

“It will be very much appropriate to have a common uniform pattern for police officers in all states in the entire country as suggested by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. It will ensure uniformity in the identity of law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Karnataka State Police will abide by the common pattern for police officers as and when implemented,” the state government letter stated.