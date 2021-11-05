No more night curfew in Karnataka as COVID cases drop

The state has also permitted horse racing on the condition that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on the racecourse premises

Night curfew has been officially withdrawn across Karnataka with immediate effect as COVID-19 cases dip.

The night curfew (between 10pm and 5am) was imposed in the first week of July and then extended several times with a view to contain the spread of coronavirus. The earlier order expired on October 25, after which a government response was awaited. The Karnataka government issued an official letter on Friday (November 5) announcing that it is formally withdrawing the restriction.

Additionally, the state government has given permission to horse racing, but on the condition that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on the racecourse premises. The health department has issued a detailed SOP for conducting races.

The case count of Karnataka has been declining consistently, which may have prompted the government to ease restrictions. Additionally, the state’s vaccination coverage too has improved significantly over the last one month. Over 6.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, said the health ministry bulletin.

Karnataka has recorded 29,89,275 COVID cases, of which 8,267 are active. About 38,000 people lost their lives. A total of 29,42,884 patients have recovered from the infection.