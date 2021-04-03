Eshwarappa rules out Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s resignation

The senior minister, who had earlier complained to the governor against the Chief Minister, said Congress leader Siddaramaiah is under the illusion that he will become the CM again

Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa, who had recently complained to the governor against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said on Saturday (April 3) that there is no reason for him (Yediyurappa) to resign.

Eshwarappa, who holds the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio, said, “Congress leader Siddaramaiah wants Yediyurappa’s resignation because he wants to become the CM again, but that is an illusion.”

On his complaint letter to the governor, Eshwarappa said it is “an administrative matter”.

Eshwarappa had recently written to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing Yediyurappa of “interfering in the affairs of his department”.

Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition, used the letter as an excuse to demand the Chief Minister’s resignation. He also sought President’s rule in the state.

“Siddaramaiah is in a hurry to become the Chief Minister. People have rejected him…he lost the Chief Minister’s post. He is now under the illusion that if Yediyurappa resigns, he will become the Chief Minister,” Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa said the Congress leader doesn’t have anything to say against the Modi government at the Centre or the state government in Karnataka. “That’s the reason he (Siddaramaiah) is latching on to the letter to Governor and is demanding for CM’s resignation,” he added.