Karnataka High Court to pronounce judgment on hijab case soon

Section 144 imposed for a week in Bengaluru; no protests or gatherings of any kind allowed in the city

A full bench of the Karnataka High Court will pronounce its judgment at 10 am on Tuesday, March 15, in the highly controversial hijab case. The case arose from petitions filed by Muslim girl students, challenging the action of a government pre-university (PU) college in denying their entry for wearing a hijab (headscarf). The order was reserved last month.

An important question before the court is whether the wearing of the hijab is part of essential Islamic practice, and whether state interference in this is warranted.

Watch: The Federal webinar: ‘The othering of Muslims is a reality’

A LiveLaw report said hearing before the full bench — comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi — was conducted for 11 days. An interim order was passed, restraining the students from wearing religious clothes of any sort in classrooms, irrespective of their faith.

Advertisement

Video clips of Muslim students and teachers being told to remove their hijab before entering their educational institutes went viral on social media. There were as many supporters of the move, saying uniforms should be strictly followed by all, as there were opponents, who said such action will only inhibit Muslim girls from pursuing education.

Preventive action

In Bengaluru, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for a week, beginning March 15. No protests or gatherings of any kind are allowed in the city.

All schools and colleges have been shut in Mangaluru and Shivamogga. Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner said external examinations will be held per schedule, but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed.

Shivamogga DC R Selvamani announced that prohibitory orders will be imposed in the district to maintain law and order. The order will be in force from Tuesday 6 am to March 21 at 10 pm.