Karnataka HC bans religious clothing in colleges till matter is resolved

The Karnataka High Court has allowed colleges to reopen in the state, while asking authorities not to allow students to wear any kind of religious clothing like hijab or saffron scarves as it can “instigate people,” till the matter is resolved.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has posted the next hearing to February 14. The bench was hearing petitions challenging the state government ban on hijab in educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court turned down petition seeking for a transfer of the case from the high court to the apex court.

Section 144 has been invoked in Bengaluru, restricting any gatherings, agitations of protests within 200 metres of schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions from February 9 to February 22.