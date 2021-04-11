Karnataka govt offices in north districts to work at new timings

Bengaluru, Apr 11 : Karnataka government on Sundaysaid its offices in certain northern districts of the Statewould function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from April 12 till May-end because of the summer heat.

The new timings would be applicable to Vijayapuradistrict in Belagavi division, and all the districts inBagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions, according to an orderfrom the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms(DPAR).

The order has been issued after considering therepresentations from the Karnataka State Government EmployeesAssociation.

Stating that the timings have been changed from 10 AM -5.30 PM to 8 AM – 1.30 PM in these districts in view of thesevere summer in April and May, the order asked thegovernment employees to discharge their duties in the changedhours without causing any inconvenience to the public.

The change would not be applicable for employees whohave been instructed to do emergency work, especiallyrelated to COVID-19, by the districts Deputy Commissionersor CEOs of the Zilla Panchayats.

