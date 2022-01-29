Karnataka to lift night curfews, other COVID-19 restrictions

The government has also allowed schools to operate offline for classes 1-9 in Bengaluru city from January 31

The Karnataka government said on Saturday that it will lift night curfew and other restrictions based on the report of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The government has also allowed schools to operate offline for classes 1-9 in Bengaluru city.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the night curfew has been withdrawn from January 31 owing to the increase in recovery rate. “The recovery rates are increasing and the severity is less this time. Public transport, pubs, restaurants, government offices can operate at full seating capacity,” he said.

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, marriages can be held with up to 300 people in open venues and 200 in closed spaces.

Ashok added that religious places will be opened for daily rituals and public will be allowed in as per COVID-19 protocol. Swimming pools, gyms and sports stadiums can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “Offline classes in Bengaluru, which were stopped during the third wave of COVID, will restart from Monday adhering to COVID-19 protocols.”

The revenue minister said that the government has directed to monitor the state’s borders with Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. The ban on social, religious and political rallies will continue.

