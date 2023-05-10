Karnataka exit polls: Congress has the edge; hung assembly likely; JD(S) could be the key

The counting of votes for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on Saturday (May 13). The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

With voting for the hotly contested Karnataka assembly coming to an end on Wednesday evening, the exit polls are out with their verdict. According to five of the seven exit polls, Karnataka is heading for a hung assembly, with a majority predicting a slight edge to the Congress. The Janata Dal (S) is again forecast to play the kingmaker.

The majority mark in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly is 113 seats.

Edge to Congress

Times-Now ETG and Zee News Matrize agency exit polls have predicted a Congress victory while News Nation-CGS and Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat polls have given the edge to the BJP.

The Zee News Matrize poll gives the Congress 103-118 seats, the upper limit giving the party a clear majority. The BJP, it says, will get 79-94 seats and the JD(S) 25-33 seats.

According to the Times Now-ETG exit poll, the Congress will get to the majority mark with precisely 113 seats while the BJP will get 85 and JD(S) 23 seats

Betting on BJP

As per News Nation-CGS poll, the BJP will cross the majority mark with 114 seats, while the Congress will win 86 seats and the JD(S) 21.

The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat has predicted that the BJP will be the single largest party with 94-117 seats. The Congress is slightly behind with 91-106 seats likely and the JD(S) 14-24 seats.

Neck-to-neck fight

Other exit polls are also predicting a close fight between the Congress and the BJP, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party.

The Republic TV-P MARQ poll has given the Congress 94-108 seats, the BJP 85-100 and JD(S) 24-32 seats. The TV 9-Bharatvansh-Polstrat exit poll has predicted 99-109 seats for the Congress, 88-98 seats for the BJP, and 21-26 seats for the JD(S).

ABP News-C Voter, which in its opinion poll last month had predicted a clear majority for the Congress, has brought the number down for the party with 100-112 seats. It expects the BJP to win 83-95 seats and the JD(S) 21-29 seats.

The exit polls have proved to be wrong earlier. The final verdict will be out on May 13 (Saturday) when the counting of votes will be held.