Karnataka cop death: Complaint against two ministers, police officials

The controversy over a police inspector's death in Bengaluru has stirred up a political storm; a social activist has now filed a complaint against 2 ministers and senior police officers, alleging their role in the incident

The death of a suspended inspector HL Nandeesh from the KR Puram police station in Bengaluru has become a major embarrassment for the scam-hit BJP government and has stirred up a political storm in the state.

Nandeesh’s sudden death after a cardiac arrest has sparked off a controversy when a BJP cabinet minister hinted that the cop was under a lot of tension having paid ₹70 to ₹80 lakh to get the posting at the police station and the suspension could be the reason for the heart attack.

The issue has taken another turn as an anti-graft activist TJ Abraham, responsible for exposing the illegal mining scam in Ballari, filed a complaint in the KR Puram police station against the home minister Araga Jnanendra, minister of urban development B A Basavaraj or Byrathi Basavaraj, and senior police officers for causing the death of the suspended inspector.

FIR yet to be opened

Abraham filed a complaint under section 154 of the CrPC, for causing physical agony and mental stress to police inspector H L Nandeesh, which led to a cardiac arrest/heart attack and his sudden death on October 27. He also said in the complaint that his death attracts IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and section 107 (abetment of a thing).

In his complaint, besides the home minister Araga Jnanendra, and minister Byrathi Basavaraj, who belongs to KR Puram constituency, he has also named police commissioner Pratap Reddy, ACP Reena Suvarna, Chandru and Ganesh who are the relatives of minister Basavaraj. Meanwhile, the KR Puram police accepted Abraham’s complaint but they have not opened an FIR.

Abraham also alleged that HL Nandeesh had taken charge at the KR Puram police station on April 25, 2022 and was suspended on October 21 for failing to take action against a pub that was operating and serving liquor beyond permissible hours. The Central Crime Branch had raided the pub, which fell in the KR Puram jurisdiction in the early hours of October 16.

An inquiry was purportedly conducted and found that HL Nandeesh had allegedly failed to discharge his duty, based on which he was placed under suspension by the police commissioner, without giving him a chance to present his defence regarding the allegation of dereliction of duty alleged against him, said the complaint.

Abraham has said in his complaint that the suspension of the cop without giving him an opportunity to defend/clarify his stand as an element of natural justice was a rash and negligent act by the commissioner. It caused the inspector Nandeesh severe mental stress and agony, which pushed him into a deep depression. On October 27, he complained of severe chest pain and was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Further, he alleged that the minister B A Basavaraj had got home minister Araga Jnanendra to influence the police commissioner to issue an order of suspension against the deceased. The deceased was not given a fair opportunity to defend himself, Abraham alleged.

Controversy mounts

The controversy started after MTB Nagaraj, a minister of small-scale industries and municipal administration, was heard in a video clip conversing with some police officers and his followers. In this conversation, the minister said, “If one gives ₹70 to 80 lakh per posting, then what will happen other than a heart attack”. The previous day, Nagaraj had criticised the police commissioner for suspending the inspector for ‘silly reasons’.

The Opposition Congress and JDS have alleged that the scam-hit BJP government is always busy transferring officials after taking bribes.

In this backdrop, the activist has lodged an official complaint. If the police don’t open an FIR, he may seek help from the court, which in turn, may ask the police to register the case through PCR (Private Complaint Registration). This may put the BJP government at risk since the FIR will name minister Araga Janendra, minister Byrathi Basavaraj, the city police commissioner etc. The DG&IGP Praveen Sood has also done a separate inquiry and the case is gaining momentum. Political sources said that it may also help the Opposition to start attacking the government.

Meanwhile, Nandeesh’s death has created panic in the police department. Policemen from the lower ranks have started making allegations of “harassment” against senior officials. And now, further investigations into the Nandeesh’s case may open a can of worms that the ruling BJP can do without.