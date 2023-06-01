Karnataka: Congress mulls plum post for Shettar for battering BJP

Though Shettar lost the electoral battle from Hubli-Dharwad (Central) constituency to BJP, everyone admits that his joining the Congress played a major role in decimating the BJP

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, whose stunning defection from the BJP helped the Congress harvest Lingayat votes in North Karnataka, may soon get a befitting post in the country’s oldest party.

Even though Shettar lost the electoral battle from Hubli-Dharwad (Central) constituency to Mahesh Tenginakai of the BJP, everyone admits that his crossover to the Congress played a major role in decimating the BJP.

Shettar lost the election by 34,289 votes to Tenginakai, who was once a close aide but was given the ticket by the BJP to ‘sideline’ the senior leader. The Congress now wants to thank him with a suitable position.

Also read: Karnataka polls: BJP turncoat Jagadish Shettar blames ‘money power’ for loss

A Lingayat leader and an eight-time MLA, Shettar’s allegations against BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Dharwad MP Prahlad Joshi embarrassed the saffron party ahead of the elections. He alleged that a “Brahmin lobby” in the BJP had sidelined established Lingayat leaders including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Shettar’s role

His inclusion helped the Congress in the North Karnataka region to attract more Lingayat votes, contributing to its stunning victory. So, the Congress is not forgetting the help from Shettar and another Lingayat leader, Lakshmana Savadi, a former BJP deputy chief minister. Savadi, however, won from Athani constituency on a Congress ticket.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, met Shettar on Wednesday (May 31) and discussed various possibilities.

It is said the Congress wanted to make him a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), the upper house of the state legislature and allot him a ministry. But Shettar was not keen on either being an MLC or becoming a minister.

The Congress is also open to making him vice president of AICC or working president of KPCC. Shettar, once the president of Karnataka BJP, may take up a position in the AICC, informed sources said.

After allotting him a suitable post in the party, the Congress wants him to contest from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

Lok Sabha battle

Besides Lingayat votes, Shettar could count on the Congress vote base of minorities, Dalits and backwards. Lingayats in the region reportedly want to teach a lesson to BJP MP and union minister Prahlad Joshi, who became MP with Shettar’s help.

Shettar told reporters that Shivakumar has promised to discuss with party leaders about giving him an appropriate position in the party.

“The party leaders know how I have empowered the Congress. There is a discussion going on in the party about how to use me,” he said.

Watch | Jagadish Shettar: BJP trying to win Karnataka without Lingayat support

“Discussions were held on how to work for the Lok Sabha elections, how many seats can be targeted. It has been decided to hold a meeting with the leaders in Bengaluru.”

He quickly added that he has not made any demand for a minister’s post in Karnataka.

Shivakumar added that both Shettar and Savadi need to be empowered. Asked what status will be given to him, he said: “The Congress is with him. We cannot tell you what status will be given to him now.”

Who’s Shettar?

Shettar, who hails from a family which is said to have built Hubli city, has been winning elections since 1994. His father, SS Shettar, was elected five times to the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and was its first Jana Sangh Mayor.

Also read: Despite Karnataka win, why it’s going to be tricky for Oppn to take on BJP in 2024 LS polls

Shettar’s is a merchant community called ‘Banajigas’, spread around 40 constituencies in the Mumbai Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka regions. All Lingayats have a soft corner for Shettar. This is bound to help the Congress in the Parliamentary elections too.