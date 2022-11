Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday (November 8) indicated that the expansion of his Cabinet is likely after the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the counting of votes on December 8. “Cabinet expansion…I have already spoken…..our leadership is a bit busy with the Gujarat elections, as soon as it is over, they will call me (for discussions),” Bommai said in response to a question.