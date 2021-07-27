Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet at 7 pm to appoint Yediyurappa’s successor

Reports said Union ministers Dharmedra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will attend the meeting as central observers

A day after Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s resignation, the BJP has called a legislature party meet at 7 pm on Tuesday (July 27) to select his successor.

Reports said the meeting that will take place at Bengaluru’s Capitol Hill Hotel and have Union ministers Dharmedra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy as central observers.

Central observers generally convey the party leadership’s view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

Earlier, BJP leader Basavraj Bommai said that the process of appointing the next Karnataka chief minister may take another three to four days.

“There won’t be much gap. In the next three-four days this process will come to an end,” Deccan Herald quoted him as saying.

He said multiple discussions to select the right candidate has taken place in Delhi and the state leaders are yet to learn about the shortlisted name.

“But we don’t know what exactly the discussions are. When top leaders of the party are deliberating on it, we don’t come to know. We don’t have any exact information yet,” he was quoted as saying.

Soon after Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday, several names were seen floating among political circles as his prospective successors. Some of them were of state mines and geology minister Murugesh Nirani, Basavraj Bommai, party’s general secretary CT Ravi, joint secretary BL Santhosh, Arvind Bellad, a lingayat leader, and state minister Jagdish Shettar.

Bommai, who has refused to comment on the speculations, told DH that the decision-making process is guided by the party’s hierarchy and takes place at different levels.