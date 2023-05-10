Karnataka Assembly polls: Ramanagara records highest turn-out; Bengaluru region lowest

Pre-poll surveys give Congress the upper hand; KPCC president DK Shivakumar rules out chance of post-poll alliance with JD(S)

Voting came to an end for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday (May 10) at 6 pm with data showing a voter turnout of 66.46 per cent (as per latest data). Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 72.36 per cent in the 2018 Assembly polls.

According to the latest voter turnout for the polls to the 224-member Assembly, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 78.22 per cent, while the lowest polling was from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 48.63 per cent, election officials said.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowdas Janata Dal (Secular). A total of 5.31 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

Prominent among those who voted include former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and D V Sadananda Gowda (both BJP) and Siddaramaiah and Jagadish Shettar (both Congress) and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is seeking re-election from Shiggaon in Haveri district for a fourth consecutive term, said he would win with a record margin.

“So is the BJP,” he added, “which is going to win with a record number of seats.” Bommai said the party would get a “comfortable majority”.

First-time voters and the elderly stole the show as they were seen participating in the voting process enthusiastically in many segments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the “festival of democracy”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per-cent-commission-free” state.

Meanwhile, violence was reported in some areas.

Villagers of Masabinal in Vijayapura district stopped a poll duty vehicle carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs), manhandled an officer and damaged some control and ballot units on Wednesday, following which 23 persons were arrested, the Election Commission said.

The villagers stopped a sector officer’s vehicle, which was carrying reserved EVMs, and damaged two control and ballot units each and three VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines, the EC said in a statement.

“A sector officer was manhandled, 23 people arrested,” the EC said, adding that top district officials rushed to the village, which comes under Basavana Bagewadi Assembly segment. Police sources said the villagers “action” came after “rumours” that officials were “changing” the EVMs and VVPATs.

While the BJP is eyeing a second term in the state, the Congress has worked hard to tilt the balance in its favour. All projections by pre-poll surveys give Congress the upper hand in the crucial polls. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has ruled out the chance of a post-poll alliance with JD(S).

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElections | Karnataka Congress president and party's candidate from Kanakpura, DK Shivakumar drives an auto in the constituency. pic.twitter.com/pPxoaEZBdi — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on the other hand, tweeted: “People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time vote in large numbers. We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future.”

#WATCH | Infosys founder Narayana Murthy arrives at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast his vote.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/uhQv2RMUVU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

#WATCH | "It is the responsibility of the elders to sit down with youngsters and advise them why voting is important. That's what my parents did," says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/k5zcpN3UQN — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya tweeted a picture of his with his parents after casting their votes. Actor Prakash Raj was also seen casting his vote. He tweeted later: “Good morning Karnataka.. i have Voted against communal politics.. against 40% corrupt sarkar .. Do VOTE with your conscience.. do VOTE for inclusive Karnataka.”

Popular actor Rishab Shetty was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Udupi, while Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya and his family cast their votes at Kalenahalli village in Arsikere. Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind cast his vote in Bengaluru.

Former India cricketer Javagal Srinath was seen casting his vote at a polling station in Mysuru. Later in the day, actor Kiccha Sudeep cast his vote in Bengaluru and so did Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife and Congress leader Geetha Shivarajkumar.

#WATCH | JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda casts his vote for #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/6vqAY7Iwdu — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

#WATCH | "It's a small village. All round development has taken place. Credit should go to HD Revanna, who represents this constituency," says JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda after casting his vote at his native village Haradanahalli in Hassan district… pic.twitter.com/FOSPR1ldBm — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Key seats

Some of the key constituencies in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

Outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP is contesting from Shiggaon, a seat he has won three consecutive times. Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripur.

It’s her BIG DAY and she is here at the polling booth! Spotted Bride casting her vote today at a polling station in Mudigere AC in #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023#GoVote #AssemblyElections2023 #KarnatakaElections2023 #ECI pic.twitter.com/VJA5t81cWJ — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) May 10, 2023

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from Varuna, which is his stronghold and he has been winning it since 2008. “The Congress will get 130-plus seats. It may go up to 150 seats also,” Siddaramaiah told media persons after casting his vote.

#WATCH | "I've been constantly saying that Congress will get 130 plus seats, it may go up to 150 seats also," says Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/65LX8TODut — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakapura, his fortress. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge is contesting from Chittapur.

Of the JD(S), former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from Channapatna. He was seen voting at a polling booth in Ketaganahalli in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, along with his wife Anitha and son Nikhil, who is contesting from the Ramanagara seat.

Enthusiastic first-time voters flaunting their inked finger at a selfie point in 125-Chikkamagalur AC in #Karnataka. Go and experience the joy of voting! #GoVote #AssemblyElections2023 #KarnatakaElections2023 #ECI pic.twitter.com/4oSFpLdicR — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) May 10, 2023

Bommai, while casting his vote, said, “I have voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.”

On the other hand, Shivakumar has asserted that the Congress will form the government with an absolute majority. “I am 200% confident Congress will get 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority,” he has claimed.

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel also cast his vote in Mangaluru.

(With agency inputs)