Jewellery brand uses Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda as model for advert

The Udupi-based jewellery brand, Abharan Jewellers, who were keen to promote a local lad and a local sport, used the 30-year old Gowda and his buffalo Appu in their recent advertisement

Two years after Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda became a country-wide sensation, after he had clocked in 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds, the construction worker, who was once compared to Usain Bolt, has now appeared in a local jewellery advertisement.

According to a news report, in what is being seen as a new trend, the Udupi-based jewellery brand, Abharan Jewellers, used the 30-year old Gowda and his buffalo Appu in their recent advertisement. And, Gowda, who had shot for this ad six months ago assumed that this was another photo-shoot. However, the advertisement is up on billboards in Mangaluru and neighbouring towns.

In 2020, Gowda, a Kambala jockey shot to fame overnight after he notched up a record running time in Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race. He ran 142.50 meters in the buffalo race in just 13.63 seconds. The Kambala jockey’s speed rocked the Internet when his videos went viral on social media with some like industrialist Anand Mahindra and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, even suggesting the government train him for the Olympics.

Gowda, who has won our four gold medals in five Kambalas held this season, is also currently shooting for a movie called Veera Kambala. He is thrilled that people are recognising the value of local sports and using them in adverts and has been approached by other companies and agencies as well.

Captain Brijesh Chowta, organiser of the Mangaluru Kambala told The Times of India that if more companies follow the footsteps of Abharan Jewellers it would give a big boost to the sport and to the jockeys. And, the government should take more interest to promote such sports.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Abharan Jewellers also said that since Gowda is a top Kambala jockey and the sport has a huge fan following, the company had decided to promote a “local lad” and a local sport. They decided to use the “local flavour” to showcase the variety of jewellery a man could wear.

Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint 142m through paddy fields with their buffalos. During the race, the racers try to bring the buffaloes under control by holding their reins tight, making it amply clear that the animal plays an equally important role in achieving the timing.

Traditionally, it is sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.