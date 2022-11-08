Hindu a ‘dirty’ word, says Karnataka Congress leader; stirs up row

While the BJP has dubbed Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi's remarks as insulting and provocative, the Congress has called it “deeply unfortunate”

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi has stirred the hornet’s nest, angering the BJP and embarrassing his own party, with his statement that the word ‘Hindu’ is a vulgar one and does not originate from the Indian sub-continent and was borrowed from Persian.

Also read: Kejriwal’s call for deities’ images on currency notes shows he’ll go to any extent for Hindu votes

“Where has Hindu term come from? It’s come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How’s ‘Hindu’ yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn’t yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal? It’s meaning is horrible,” Jarkiholi, who is the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said.

Speaking at an event held in Nippani in Belagavi district, Jarkiholi said the word has its origin in the present-day Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and there should be a discussion on its origin and Hindu religion based on these facts.

Advertisement

Asking audience to look up the word on Wikipedia, he said once one knows its meaning he or she would be “ashamed”.

Also read: Politics of food: Practice, not texts, determines Hinduism

“If you understand the meaning of the word, you will be ashamed…The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I am not saying this. This is on the website…You have brought religion, word from somewhere else and are imposing it on us. This should be discussed,” he was quoted as saying.

While the BJP has dubbed Jarkiholi’s remarks as insulting and provocative, the Congress has called it “deeply unfortunate.”

“They should not be creating confusion. Respect the sentiments, respect the culture instead of being critical. Don’t create unnecessary controversies, it is not good in the interest of the societies,” Karnataka higher education minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a statement on Twitter “unequivocally” condemned the remarks by Jarkiholi.

Also read: Is this Hinduism? Asks Khurshid after miscreants set his house afire

“Hinduism is a way of life & a civilizational reality. Congress built our Nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally,” Surjewala said.