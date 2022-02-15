Hijab row: Karnataka govt to crack down on religious outfits disturbing peace

State home minister Araga Jnanendra said some religious outfits are using students to try to divide society. And instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them

The Karnataka government is all set to crack down on religious outfits that are disturbing the peace in the state and creating trouble in society.

The state home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday (February 15) directed authorities to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations that are stirring up trouble in society and corrupting innocent students. He issued this warning a day before pre-university colleges are scheduled to reopen in Karnataka, after being shut down due to the growing protests over students wearing hijab inside classrooms.

In a statement, the minister said that some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society. “Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them,” he said.

Jnanendra claimed that it is only a few students who were insisting they be allowed to go to the school wearing the hijab. According to his view, it is not the “natural view” of the students to insist on wearing the hijab. “We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka high court and act accordingly, Jnanendra added.

The Karnataka high court in its interim order relating to the hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves. Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes without any hindrance.

He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.