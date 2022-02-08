Hijab row intensifies in Karnataka; burqa-clad student heckled, violence in Shivamogga

The video of the confrontation between a lone Muslim student and a group of boys in saffron scarves has emerged from a pre-University college in Mandya, Meanwhile, the hijab-saffron scarf row turned violent in various parts of Shivamogga

It was a chilling sight: A burqa-clad girl single-handedly fending off a heckling group of slogan shouting, saffron scarf wearing boys at a college in Mandya in Karnataka.

The video of the ugly confrontation between a lone Muslim student and a group in saffron scarves has emerged from a pre-University college in Mandya near Mysore, even as the hijab-saffron shawl row turned violent in various parts of Shivamogga. Prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 144 of CrPC in Shivamogga for two days on Tuesday (February 8).

Even as the hijab vs saffron scarves row in Karnataka educational institutions seems to be taking a chilling turn, the High Court will today hear petitions filed by five women from a government college in Udupi seeking a directive to be allowed to wear the hijab in colleges.

The video, which is going viral, shows how a young woman after parking her scooter is heading to the college building when students wearing saffron scarves shout “Jai Shri Ram” and advance towards her. Not to be cowed down, the Muslim student shouts back with equal vigour waving her hands, “Allah hu Akbar!” She remains unfazed and keeps shouting back at them as she walks to her classes, followed by the boys. College officials are seen holding the boys back and escorting the student.

Also read: Students in Karnataka flout govt order & wear banned saffron scarves to college

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, some students protesting against the hijab, threw stones at a government first grade college at Bapujinagar, in which some students suffered minor injuries. They were admitted to district McGann teaching hospital in the city.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city till February 9. The assembly of five or more people in public places has been banned.

In Udupi, people protesting for and against the hijab was shouting slogans outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM), with the police trying to keep the situation in control.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class.

In the last week of January, five girl students from Udupi moved the Karnataka

High Court in the matter. Their petition seeking directions from the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes, will be heard today.