SC declines to hear hijab case; girls’ parents say details shared online

Chief Justice N V Ramana says: 'Don’t spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time'

Parents of six Muslim students who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, Karnataka, have filed a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared on social media.

The development comes a day after the Karnataka High Court advised students to avoid wearing “religious garments” until it makes a ruling on hijab restrictions in schools and colleges. Meanwhile, in New Delhi on Friday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a petition on the case, saying it will “interfere only at an appropriate time”.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi Superintendent of Police, N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their phone numbers.

While declining an urgent hearing on the petition, Chief Justice N V Ramana said: “Don’t spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time.”

When a lawyer pressed the court to take up the case, arguing that it had “far-reaching implications”, the SC remained firm.

“Please do not spread it to larger levels. We know what is happening. Think over, is it proper to bring these things to Delhi? The national level? If there is anything wrong, we will protect…” the CJI said.

‘Freedom of Conscience’

The petition had challenged the HC’s remarks that educational institutions in the state can open for now but with no religious clothing on campus, for the sake of peace.

The student who challenged the HC’s comments said in her appeal that practical exams begin on February 15 and “any interference on students’ access to educational institutions will impede their education”.

She argued that wearing the hijab is within the constitutional right of expression, right to privacy and “Freedom of Conscience”.

“The government has issued an order thereby denying entry to the Muslim Women wearing Hijab in the educational institutions. The impugned order creates an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. The impugned order is also in sheer violation of Articles 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and also violates the core principles of the International Conventions that India is a signatory to,” the appeal said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday refused to take up another petition, filed by student Fathima Bushra, challenging the Karnataka government’s order last week banning clothes which it said “disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

“In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” the order said.