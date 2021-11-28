‘Hate has won’: Comedian Faruqui after Bengaluru show cancelled

This is the latest show by the stand-up comedian to be cancelled following threats from right-wing groups

Police in Bengaluru on Sunday (November 28) red-flagged a show by comedian Munawar Faruqui.

In a letter to Good Shepherd auditorium in Ashok Nagar, the police asked the organisers to cancel the show citing possible law and order issues.

This is the latest show by the stand-up comedian to be cancelled following threats from right-wing groups. Faruqui spent a month in jail earlier this year on charges of “insulting Hindu gods and goddesses” during one of his comedy shows.

In the letter, the police referred to Faruqui’s show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ and called him a “controversial figure”.

“It is learned that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure, as was his statements on other religions’ Gods. Many states have banned his comedy shows. It is learned that a case has been filed against him in Madhya Pradesh. Similar cases are filed against him in other states,” the letter stated.

“There is credible information that several organisations are opposing this stand-up comedy show… this could create chaos and could disturb public peace and harmony, which may further lead to law and order problems. It is suggested you cancel Munawar Faruqui’s show at Good Shepherd auditorium.”

Faruqui later indicated that he may not do any more shows. In an Instagram post after the cancellation of the Bengaluru event he said: “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya. I’m done, goodbye. Injustice.”

Faruqui said the organisers had sold more than 600 tickets for the Bengaluru event.

“Aaj Bangalore show cancel ho gaya (under the threats of venue vandalism). We sold 600+ tickets. Month back my team called late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity, which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore. We agreed to not sell the show on the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation,” Faruqui said.

“Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows, which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. We do have censor certificate of the show and it’s clearly nothing problematic in the show. We called off 12 shows in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience.

“… I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were wonderful audience. Goodbye, I’m done,” he added.