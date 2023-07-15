The rumours blaming KC Valley water for the tomato crisis are unfounded, say experts. On the contrary, it has helped Kolar become the primary tomato-growing region in India, with an annual yield of over 14 lakh tonnes

The tomato farmers at Kolar in Karnataka are being led to believe by the tomato mafia that the Koramangala and Challaghatta (KC) Valley water is responsible for the damage to their tomato crops. However, this is not true. In fact, the KC Valley water has been instrumental in assisting Kolar farmers in cultivating larger quantities of tomatoes and other crops since 2018 when the project was implemented.

Prior to 2018, Kolar, a region without rivers or canals, had approximately 20,000 hectares of land dedicated to tomato production. After the KC Valley project filled the tanks and lakes in the Kolar district, the area used for tomato cultivation expanded to 30,000 hectares.

Thanks to the project, Kolar has become the primary tomato-growing region in India, yielding over 14 lakh tonnes annually. Also, the project has encouraged farmers in the region to grow more tomatoes and other crops.

A model project

The KC Valley project, implemented by the Siddaramaiah government in 2018, is a significant irrigation project in the country that treats wastewater. It has now become a model project that has attracted the attention of the central government.

The KC Valley plants benefit approximately 134 lakes as part of the project. The plan involves treating 440 million litres of water in the plant, which is then sent to the KC Valley through six pump houses. This project is the first-of-its-kind in terms of its nature and scale.

Three sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a capacity of 440 MLD (million litres per day) filter the sewage from Bengaluru. The treated water is then pumped into the lake and flows into drain networks that connect 134 lakes in Kolar district, thereby recharging groundwater aquifers.

The KC Valley Irrigation Project is the first irrigation project in the country where wastewater from Bengaluru is treated in two stages and supplied to fill 191 lakes in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru city, and rural districts. The primary usage of this project is for the Kolar district, where nearly 84 lakes and around 100 check dams have already been filled with water, even during the summer.

The project has raised the groundwater levels of Kolar lakes, enabling them to store rainwater and benefiting farmers in the district. As a result, Kolar, a drought-stricken region that had not received rainfall for two decades, now enjoys abundant water resources directly attributable to the project.

KC Valley water vital for flora and fauna, facilitates fishing

Bengaluru, located 70 km away from Kolar, boasts a stunning geographical structure. As the KC Valley water reaches one lake, it naturally percolates and, aided by gravity-based flow, gradually fills subsequent tanks. This process significantly benefits farmers by raising the groundwater level in the region. The treated water from the project initially goes to Bengaluru lakes, including Bellandur Lake and Varthur Lake, before reaching Hosakote Lake. Subsequently, the water flows into the lakes of Kolar district, specifically in Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar, Chintamani, Mulbagal, and Srinivasapura, all of which are tomato-growing areas.

However, a misconception propagated by ‘vested interests’ suggests that the KC Valley water is responsible for damaging tomato crops. Interestingly, the same water moves to the neighbouring Chikkaballapur district lakes without causing any harm to tomato crops. Other crops, including paddy and millets, have also remained unaffected by any such diseases, said Narayana Gowda, a farmer activist.

These lakes serve as sanctuaries for various flora and fauna, remaining unaffected by adverse conditions. Even the farmers engage in alternative activities such as fishing in the lakes. The village panchayats even auction specific areas of the lakes to locals, allowing them to conduct inland fishing businesses. This venture proves highly profitable, with locals earning lakhs of rupees. “If fishing can be done in the lakes, there should be no impediment to tomato cultivation,” he said.

The Federal witnessed a few lakes, including Ammerahalli Lake and Kolaramma Lake, which are spread over 100 acres of land and serve as habitats for diverse plants and animals. The lakes also provide an opportunity for farmers to do fishing. Ravi Gowda, a resident of Chowmahalla near Ammerahalli Lake, had acquired a designated area in the lake through the village panchayat authorities. He sells fresh Bowal and Roopchand (types of fish), earning a monthly profit of approximately Rs 5,000.

Asked about the possible connection between the KC Valley water and the damage caused to tomato crops, Dr. P. Tulsiram, a senior scientist from the Agriculture University in Kolar, said: “No conclusive evidence supports such a claim at present. Other crops grown in the same water have not exhibited any significant issues. But we have to do an in-depth study to determine whether the water has any adverse effects on tomato crops.”

Dr. Shivanand, a senior scientist from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Kolar division, said the ongoing study needs to be completed to ascertain the actual situation. “While the results are pending, it may not be appropriate to attribute the problem solely to the KC Valley water,” he said.

Similarly, SR Kumaraswamy, Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department, believes that there are no valid reasons to assume a direct correlation. He stated that an extensive study is necessary, as the interim results of the ICAR-IIHR study suggest that the issues faced by tomato crops are likely caused by the spread of the ToLCV virus through white flies in the fields.

Addressing water scarcity, reviving agriculture

Kolar, a border district of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, has long faced a water scarcity problem. Being a land of lakes without rivers, the region has struggled with irrigation issues due to inadequate rainfall. Despite the formulation of numerous projects, previous governments showed little interest in their implementation. As a result, groundwater levels in the district depleted, compelling the people of rain-fed Kolar to rely on bore wells to draw water from the ground.

However, the scenario changed when the Siddaramaiah government undertook the ambitious KC Valley project, investing Rs 1,400 crore. The project was officially introduced to the district on June 1, 2018, bringing newfound hope to drought-hit Kolar. Initially, the project faced challenges related to water purity, which led to legal proceedings in the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, the project has successfully overcome these hurdles and gained recognition as a model initiative for the entire country.

Since the implementation of the KC Valley Project, significant changes have taken place in the Kolar district. The groundwater level has risen, revitalising agricultural and fishing activities in the region. As a result of the project’s impact, all the lakes in the district are now overflowing due to ample rainfall.