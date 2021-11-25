Fully vaccinated 66 medical students in Karnataka get COVID after college event

The infected students, who belong to SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad, have been quarantined and will undergo treatment inside their respective hostels

Fully vaccinated 66 medical college students, who had participated in a college event, have en masse tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka’s Dharwad.

The infected students, who belong to SDM College of Medical Sciences, have been quarantined and will undergo treatment inside their respective hostels. The authorities have however sealed two hostels at the college as a precautionary measure on the orders of the district health officer and deputy commissioner, said a NDTV report.

A few of the infected students have symptoms like cough and fever, while others do not show any symptoms at present, said the authorities to the media.

The fact that these students had caught the virus came to light after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo COVID tests following the college event.

Officials told the media that the rest of the 100 students will be subjected to COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, the quarantined students will be provided with treatment and food and nobody will be allowed to step out of the hostels.

“The students who are awaiting tests will also be quarantined in the same premises,” said the official.

The official also said that they were ascertaining whether the students had stepped out of the college. However, currently they suspected that the students caught the virus at an event organised in the college for students. The authorities have tested all the students who attended that event and have traced the primary and secondary contacts subjecting them to the test. All the students had inoculated themselves with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.