Fly from Bengaluru airport to city in helicopter in just 15 minutes

"Fliers can now skip the painful 120-minute commute to HAL in traffic and opt for a quick 15-minute flight instead. Whitefield and Electronic City will be added subsequently. BLADE Airport is set to launch in Goa as well,” BLADE India said

A helicopter service will start from October 10 between Bengaluru airport and the city and the travel time is just 15 minutes.

BLADE India has announced helicopter service on weekdays from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport and the flight per passenger costs ₹3,250 (excluding taxes), according to the company.

There will be two flights per day – at 9 am and the return flight at 4:45 pm. The company will operate the H125 DVG Airbus helicopter with five to six passengers onboard.

On its website, BLADE India said services to Whitefield and Electronic City will be added later.

“Our success lies in being able to democratise urban air mobility. While helicopter services are a premium product, with today’s launch we can offer an accessible entry point,” BLADE India’s managing director Amit Dutta said.

BLADE India began in 2019 as a joint venture between BLADE USA and Hunch Ventures.