FIR against people violating night curfew, warns Bengaluru police chief

The curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am between December 28 and January 2

Rising cases of Omicron has compelled the Karnataka government to impose strict restrictions for New Year’s eve.

Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant took to Twitter to share the latest government order that puts curbs on public events and gatherings. Night curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am between December 28 and January 2 and FIR will be filed against people who violate the rule, said Pant.

As per the government order, not more than 300 people are allowed to come together for gatherings, meetings, conferences and marriages, that too while strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. Restaurants, hotels, pubs and clubs are allowed to function with 50% seating capacity. Hotel staff and people involved in providing such services should necessarily possess COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report and should be fully vaccinated.

Also read: Govt panel recommends EUA for Covovax, Corbevax, pill Molnupiravir

Advertisement

Other than essential services, no movement will be allowed during the night curfew. The Bengaluru police commissioner said that no special passes will be issued for travel during the night curfew.

Following services will be allowed during the curfew:

Any sort of medical emergency/medication

2. Company employees on night shifts.

3. Employees of telecom and internet service providers.

4. Essential staff of IT and ITeS companies.

5. Home delivery of goods and e-commerce.

6. Buses, trains, metro, air travel. Taxis/auto ferrying rail, bus or air passengers

The number of Omicron cases in Karnataka has touched 31 while 15 of them having completely recovered.

The total active cases in Karnataka stand at 7,449 while recoveries and deaths have climbed to 2,959,082 and 38,316 respectively.