Election officials conduct search of Karnataka CM Bommai’s car

On Friday (March 31), while heading to a temple in the Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had his car intercepted and inspected by election officials. The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.

A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car — as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday — when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.

“Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey,” sources added.

