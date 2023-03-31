Election officials conduct search of Karnataka CM Bommai’s car

On Friday (March 31), while heading to a temple in the Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had his car intercepted and inspected by election officials.
A video showing officials checking the vehicle has gone viral on social media.
According to sources, Bommai was heading to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car — as he had surrendered his official car on the day the election schedule was announced on Wednesday — when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost.
“Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the vehicle to go, and the Chief Minister continued his journey,” sources added.
