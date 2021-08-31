DMK MLA’s son, daughter-in-law among 7 dead in Bengaluru car crash

While six died on the spot, the seventh one died on the way to the hospital

Seven people including three women were killed when the Audi car they were inside rammed into a pole and then collided against the wall of a nearby building in Bengaluru’s Mangala Kalyanamantappa on Tuesday morning. Videos of the incident confirmed that the car was at high speed when the accident occurred.

The incident reportedly happened around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

According to Times Now News, the deceased included the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu’s Hosur.

Reports said while six of the occupants of the Audi Q3 model, died on the spot the seventh one died in the hospital.

All the deceased passengers were reportedly in their twenties.

They were identified as Karuna Sagar, son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y Prakash, his wife Dr Bindu, Ishita, Dr Dhanusha, Akshay Goyal, Utsav and Rohith.

