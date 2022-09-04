‘Did I rape her?’: BJP MLA’s shocker after video shows him ‘misbehaving’ with woman

A woman who claims her house was illegally demolished by the municipality has alleged that BJP’s Karnataka MLA Aravind Limbavali allegedly hurled expletives at her and later got her detained at the police station for hours because she raised questions on the anti-encroachment drive

BJP’s Karnataka legislator, Aravind Limbavali, has kicked up a row by justifying his alleged misbehaviour with a woman over a land encroachment issue by comparing it with rape. The woman has also accused the MLA of instructing police to detain her at the police station only because she asked him questions about the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment drive.

In a video that has gone viral, Limbavali, a former minister, during his visit to flood-affected areas in Bengaluru’s Whitefield on Saturday (September 3), was seen threatening a woman to send her to jail after she questioned him why a part of her house was demolished without prior notice and when she had official documents to prove otherwise.

The MLA gave another shocker when he defended his act before reporters by saying: “Did I rape her?”

The woman named Ruth Sagai Meri was trying to give Limbavali a memorandum to the MLA and asking him questions about land encroachment in the Whitefield area, which comes under his constituency, during his visit. When she persisted with her questions, an enraged Limbavali purportedly yelled at the woman in front of his associates and officials.

When Sagai Meri asked why he was using expletives against her, the MLA threatened to initiate police action against her while asking nearby policemen to take her in custody. The woman was later escorted by women constables to the police station where she was detained for a few hours.

Later, when local media started airing visuals of the MLA’s tiff with the woman, he called them for clarification.

“What did I do to her? Did I rape her?” he told reporters.

He also suggested the media to stick to questions related to public affairs and not to encroachments.

House demolished without notice: Complainant

Sagai Meri has lodged a case with the state women’s commission against the MLA, seeking justice. She later told the media that a wall of her house was demolished by BBMP in the presence of BJP leaders and officers, even though she had documents to prove that the structure was not built on encroached land.

“They did not give any notice before demolition. I asked the MLA about the same and he said there was no need to get permission from anybody,” she said.

“I have been a social worker for 35 years in this area and I would have left out the land if they provided the documents showing encroachment. Later the MLA Limbavali visited the area and he used filthy language against my husband and took him to a police vehicle. When I took the house-planning document, the MLA tried to snatch it and asked his people to burn it and used singular words against me,” she alleged.

“The police took me to the station at 5 pm on Thursday and kept me there till 10 pm. When I tried to complain, a few people threatened to register a counter-complaint. Police tried to pacify me, but when asked why they were keeping me in the station till night and that it was against law, they said that they were ordered to do so,” she added.

Mark of BJP’s anti-women agenda: Congress

The BJP MLA’s behaviour has been slammed by the general public, social activists and the opposition Congress.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take strict action against Limbavali.

Former KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao said he was a bad example of a people’s representative. “An MLA should have the patience to listen to the queries of the public,” he said. The Congress in its tweet also attacked the BJP and questioned its “anti-women” agenda.

The BJP, has however, maintained a wide berth from the issue and is yet to issue any statement. Sources said that a national leader has sought an explanation from the state BJP over the incident.