Punjab loss wakes up Congress to factionalism within Karnataka unit

Taking a cue from the massive defeat the party suffered in Punjab, the Congress has decided to take a cautious approach in dealing with factionalism within its Karnataka unit.

As the top leaders sit down to review the causes of the party’s defeat, one thing they cannot ignore is the groupism within the Punjab unit which translated into massive defeat even for senior leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

In Karnataka, the party has for long dealt with groupism between top leader D K Shivakumar and former CM and present leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar wants the Congress high command to announce him as the CM candidate for next year’s Assembly elections. However, the top brass has been reluctant in obliging Shivakumar, lest it upsets the Siddaramaiah camp.

Already reeling under successive defeats across the country, the Congress cannot afford more trouble in its Karnataka unit.

For several months before the Punjab elections, the Congress was up against anti-incumbency and factionalism within. The elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Pradesh Congress Chief, preceded by unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister did no good to the party. Initially, Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh were at loggerheads but later Sidhu developed a feud with Charanjit Singh Channi as well.

Notably, several MLAs and MPs were against Sidhu’s elevation as party chief, but Rahul Gandhi did not pay heed to the opposition. Many within the party think this one-sided decision cost Congress the northern state of Punjab.

In Karnataka, the Congress has a unique set of struggles. It immediately needs to appointment office-bearers to district and block units. The tiff between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah has stalled the process.

The struggle between the top two leaders seems never ending. As a way out, the top leadership suggested Siddaramaiah be moved to Delhi, but he turned down the offer.