Congress’ ₹2,000 poll promise to mislead people: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (January 18) termed the Congress’ new “guarantee” of giving ₹2,000 every month to the woman head of households if voted to power, as an attempt to mislead the people of the state ahead of Assembly polls, out of desperation.

With a similarity in the Congress poll guarantee to the one that his government is currently working on, the Chief Minister said he had announced it as a “serious programme”, while they have only said such a programme will be rolled out on coming to power.

“They are desperate, despite all the circus and publicity they have got to know that they will not be elected, they are in a way trying to mislead the people, such things don’t work,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said the Congress party has lost the trust and many such announcements will come in the days ahead.

“My question is, they could have done it while in power, why didn’t they do it, now what is the guarantee that they will do it? They have not fulfilled the promise made then, now what is the guarantee that they will fulfill this now,” he asked and said his announcement will be fulfilled and the government will implement it considering financial and other factors.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had announced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, a promise to provide ₹2,000 every month to women head of households on coming to power, while addressing Na Nayaki (I am the woman leader) convention on Monday in Bengaluru.

Last week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was working on a similar cash scheme for women-led households in the upcoming 2023-24 Budget.

Also, the Congress last week promised the Gruha Jyoti scheme, under which all households will get 200 units of free electricity every month.