Comedian Vir Das’ Bengaluru show cancelled after outfit raises objection

The Hindu Janajagruthi Samhiti (HJS) on Monday (November 7) filed a complaint opposing Vir Das’s upcoming show in Bengaluru, saying that he insults the Hindu religion

Comedian Vir Das’ stand-up show, scheduled to be held on November 10 at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, was cancelled after objections were raised by the Hindu right-wing group Hindu Janajagruthi Samhiti (HJS).

HJS on Monday (November 7) filed a complaint opposing Vir Das’s upcoming show in Bengaluru, saying that he insults the Hindu religion.

The HJS members headed by Mohan Gowda, in the complaint, allege that Das had been disrespectful to Prime Minister Modi and Hindu women.

According to the complaint, Das had during one of his performances reportedly said in India, “we worship women in the day, rape them at night”.

Das’s statements which account for a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, attracted various cases against him by both the Delhi and Mumbai police.

According to HJS head Mohan Gowda, it is not appropriate to allow a controversial person like Das to perform in a communally sensitive area like Bengaluru.

“When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program be cancelled immediately,” the police complaint said, according to siasat.com.

Karnataka | Complaint filed against comedian Vir Das by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Vyalikaval PS, demanding the cancellation of his program in Bengaluru on November 10th, as his shows "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus & shows India in bad light to the world." pic.twitter.com/saeBXZUaZM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Following news about the show’s cancellation, Das took to his Instagram, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” wrote Das in his Instagram post.

