Can Vidhana Parishad stop passage of Karnataka anti-conversion Bill?

The BJP lacks a majority in the Legislative Council, but the Upper House has limited powers; meanwhile, BJP and Congress spar on who first mooted the law

Amid protest marches, vandalising of churches and furious debates, the BJP government in Karnataka on Thursday passed the anti-conversion law in the Legislative Assembly through a voice vote. Whether the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, will be cleared in the Legislative Council, where the party lacks a majority, remains to be seen.

Political experts say the Council’s powers are limited and even if it doesn’t immediately clear the Bill, the government can find a way around it. Primarily, as enshrined in Article 197 of the Constitution, the Vidhana Parishad, or the Legislative Council, has the power to delay a Bill, but not effect changes to it.

The Assembly, which has elected members, is empowered to prevail on any piece of legislation. So, the government can bring the Bill back to the Assembly immediately and have it passed once again.

However, some experts point out that since it’s not a money Bill, the Assembly’s assent alone will not do, that the Council’s clearance is a must. Not all Indian States have Councils, and not too many pieces of legislation have been as controversial as the anti-conversion Bill, so there aren’t too many precedents to this situation.

In the 75-member Karnataka Legislative Council, the BJP has 26 members while the Congress has 29. There are 11 JD(S) members and five independents, and the balance are vacant seats. With Congress support almost fully ruled out, the JD(S) offers hope to the BJP.

Whose idea was it?

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Congress have been sparring over which government first mooted the idea of an anti-conversion law. While the Congress has been opposing the Bill hammer and tongs, the BJP has been quick to say that it was, in fact, the Grand Old Party that proposed the law when it was in power.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition K Siddaramaiah termed the Bill ‘anti-Constitution and anti-human being’, and ‘RSS agenda’. However, JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, placed on the record in the Assembly that the Bill was initiated in 2016 by the then Siddaramaiah government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also reiterated this, saying: “Certainly, there is nothing to hide. He (Siddaramaiah) himself had printed the Bill and signed the draft. He is a part of it. He approved the RSS agenda in 2016 itself.”

The Bill seeks to provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It stipulates imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion of members belonging to the SC and ST communities, and women.