BTech student stabbed to death; accused in hospital after suicide bid

The accused, belonging to the same village as the victim, allegedly stabbed himself and slit his wrist

A 19-year-old BTech student was allegedly stabbed to death by a friend at a private university on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, police have said.

The accused, who belongs to the same village as her, then reportedly stabbed himself and slit his wrist in a bid to end his life. He is being treated in hospital for severe injuries on the chest.

The victim has been identified as Laya Smitha, while the accused is 22-year-old Pawan Kalyan, a BCA student in another university. Both are from the same village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district in Karnataka, said police.

Other students, who noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood, alerted the college authorities and security staff. While Smitha was declared dead in hospital, police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder because Pawan is not in a position to talk.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Smitha had spurned Pawan’s advances, and he had her name tattooed on his chest. He is reportedly a distant relative of Smitha’s as well.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

