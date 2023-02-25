Bommai bats for CM’s Museum in Karnataka on lines of PM’s Museum in Delhi

Says the institution will represent the struggle for the state’s unification and major contributions made by all chief ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he felt there is a need to set up an institution on the lines of Prime Minister’s Museum in New Delhi, representing the struggle for the state’s unification and major contribution made by all chief ministers.

Bommai pointed out that this was just an idea at the moment, and a plan in this regard may be chalked out after discussing with all people concerned. “Our future generations should not forget those who built Karnataka. Their sacrifices, farsightedness, ideals and principles have ensured that the state stands. So, remembering them and their works, and apprising the future generations about it is our duty,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said ample literature regarding the contributions of all the chief ministers is already available. “What I feel is there is need for a museum that represents – the mindset of the people and situation that existed when Karnataka became a state, how minds of people from various regions came together, leading to the fight for Karnataka Ekikarana (unification). Also, various agitations or movements that took place in the interest of the state,” he added.

The chief minister was speaking after unveiling the statue of KC Reddy, the first chief minister of Mysuru state (now Karnataka) at Vidhana Soudha here. He also said Reddy has left behind a rich legacy and that the state government is ready to provide all cooperation to set up a memorial of Reddy in his hometown in Kolar.

Noting that Reddy, a veteran freedom fighter, hailed from a farmer’s family and worked as an advocate and journalist, while also floating a party, Prajapratinidhi, Bommai said during four-and-half years of governance, the first CM helped in formulating legislation keeping in view the state’s future, and building the government machinery.

