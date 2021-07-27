BJP’s challenges ahead in finding BSY’s successor

The BJP Parliamentary Board will discuss and take a final call on who will lead the state next after the meeting on July 27

A day after B.S. Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party convened a meeting of its Legislature Party on July 27 to decide the next CM candidate. After this, the BJP Parliamentary Board will discuss and take a final call on who will lead the state next.

Central observers for Karnataka, Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, are expected to attend the legislature party meeting.

Yediyurappa’s two-year tenure was neck-deep in controversies, from COVID-mismanagement to corruption allegations against him and his family members, and the sex scandal involving his cabinet minister. Besides, the biases in budgetary allocation and the growing influence of his son B.Y. Vijayendra in the political affairs of the state evoked dissidence within the party and upset a section of the BJP legislators.

While the corruption charges and handling of the COVID crisis may have dented Yediyurappa’s image, the party projected his resignation in the public eye as a voluntary decision and not as an ouster.

Capt Ganesh Karnik, the spokesperson of the BJP, said that the focus of selecting a new face will happen keeping in mind the next state elections in 2023.

However, choosing a new face for the party is riddled with challenges.

Two factors: the caste equation and a Hindutva hardliner stance, are at play in selecting the candidate. Analysts feel that if the party falters in its decision, it may unsettle the BJP.

A party leader from coastal Karnataka who did not wish to be quoted, said, “looking beyond the caste lines, the central leadership may want to bring a leader with a clean image so that it could face the next state elections in a bold way. And they have enough legroom to experiment before that and the party could bring a surprise selecting a new face as the Chief Minister.”

Among the top contenders for the Chief Minister’s post, as projected by a section of media, the list includes leaders from different caste groups- Lingayats, Vokkaligas, OBC, and Brahmins.

As Yediyurappa gave an indication of leadership change earlier this month, the Lingayat sect seers rallied behind him and sought the central leadership not to dislodge Yediyurappa. While their last leg attempt did not work, some demanded that a Lingayat sect member be made the chief minister while some said the party will be “washed away in tears” in the next elections.

In 2013, when Yediyurappa moved away from the BJP, and went on to form a new party, the Lingayat vote bank moved with Yediyurappa and the BJP secured a distant third in the election. So they cannot antagonise the community either.

Back in March, the Panchamasali Lingayats, a sub-sect of the dominant and politically significant Lingayat community, who demanded reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, called off their agitation after Yediyurappa sought six months to address the issue. He said he would take it up in a constitutional and legal manner.

Murugesh Nirani, the Mines and Geology Minister from the Panchamasali Lingayat community, is a strong contender and has been lobbying in Delhi to clinch the post. Nirani is co-accused, along with Yediyurappa in the land denotification cases that are pending in various courts. Besides, his family’s sugar business, Nirani Sugars, is accused of flouting tender norms in recent months.

While talks are that the BJP may choose four deputy chief ministers and balance the caste equation, analysts feel it may still be a risk move, which the party would have in any way been prepared for.

“The Lingayats reservation is a boiling issue. If the seers withdraw their support for the party as Yediyurappa is rendered powerless, the BJP may need to rely on other caste groups. Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, a Kurubas leader, is a force they can depend on,” Prof Muzaffar Azadi, a political analyst in Karnataka.

In fact, when Eshwarappa, in a five-page letter, wrote to the Governor in April, re-flagging the CM (Yediyurappa), saying he illegally ‘interfered’ in the affairs of his department, and complained of the authoritarian approach of the CM, Prof Azadi, viewed it as bigger and deeper malice and said the RSS might have been using Eshwarappa against Yediyurappa to win over caste lines.

At the same time, the party cannot ignore the Vokkaligas. When the BJP came to power in 2019, while they already had the Lingayat community support, the party wanted to make inroads into the Vokkaliga belt, the stronghold of JDS and Congress in the Southern part of the state.

CN Ashwath Narayan (52), the deputy chief minister, is seen as an educated leader who maintains a good image in the political circles, and CT Ravi, the national general secretary of the party, who come with a strong RSS background and is close to BJP’s national organisation secretary BL Santosh, are seen as contenders from the Vokkaliga community.

Besides, Kuruba leader Eshwarappa, Brahmins like Pralhad Joshi, and Santosh, names too are doing rounds as probable candidates for the CM’s post.

Now, in all possibility, the BJP might want to replace Yediyurappa’s cosmopolitan image with a hardliner having a strong RSS background to push its far-right agenda. With Yediyurappa, the party could not forge ahead with a hardline agenda as he was seen as a person soft on core Hindutva ideology.

It was proved with the induction of four MPs from Karnataka into the Union council of ministers in the recent cabinet reshuffle. Along with A Narayanaswamy (Dalit) and Bhagwanth Khuba (Lingayat), two others, Shobha Karandlaje and Rajeev Chandrashekar, carried a common thread of Hindutva and ultranationalism on their shoulders.

Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst in the past had indicated that BJP’s saffron push in Karnataka, which Yediyurappa, resisted for long, were attempts to destabilise him and bring in a hardliner. Now that he’s out, they certainly want to experiment and forge ahead like they are doing in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid all this, yet another uncertainty will be on how the rebel MLAs who shifted their allegiance from JDS and Congress to BJP and became ministers in the Yediyurappa cabinet, will march ahead. While Yediyurappa had promised to make them ministers when they jumped ship and stood his ground to induct them in cabinet amid dissidence within the party, if they are dropped out of the cabinet, the party could face trouble. They may not fit in the ideological battle of the party.

The current set of MLAs in the party are not completely aligned to the party’s core ‘right’ ideology. Many switched sides and there are several instances where the MLAs, despite being in BJP, said their leader was Congressman Siddaramaiah.

Today, the BJP is in power in Karnataka with 119 seats — seven more than the majority mark. Even if eight MLAs turn unhappy and switch sides the party may lose power.

Former MP and JDS leader LR Shivarame Gowda sees that mid-term polls will be imminent in the state. A change in leadership in the state BJP, followed by a Cabinet expansion, would lead to political uncertainty and result in mid-term polls in the state,” he had said.