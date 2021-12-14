Good show in Karnataka council polls gives BJP the edge over opposition

In the 75-member upper house, the BJP has so far been dependent on the JD(S) for support in passing bills, but that could change with the saffron outfit’s tally now going up to 38

Karnataka’s ruling BJP is set to wrest control of the state’s legislative council for the first time, with the party leading in 12 of the 25 seats in the upper house that went to polls earlier this month. As results came in on Tuesday, it became clear that the BJP has nudged past the Congress, which won 11 seats. However, it was the regional outfit Janata Dal (Secular) that came worse off by managing to win just one seat.

In Karnataka’s 75-member upper house, the BJP has so far been dependent on the JD(S) for support in passing bills, but that scenario could change – with 12 seats in its kitty, the saffron outfit’s tally will go up to 38. The new power equation will reflect in early January when the 25 incumbent legislators retire. This development comes at a time when the BJP wants to push through a contentious anti-conversion bill.

Despite the BJP’s successes, much discussion revolves around the party’s defeat in Belgaum where independent candidate, Lakhan Jarkiholi, won the polls at the cost of BJP’s Mahantesh Mallikarjun Kavatagimath.

Lakhan is the brother of BJP legislator and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been unhappy since he was dropped from the cabinet last year following a sex scandal. The Jarkiholis are a powerful political family in Belgaum and the turn of events on Tuesday, political observers reckon, have once again brought tensions within the Karnataka BJP to the forefront.

The biennial elections to the 25 legislative council seats were held from the local authorities’ constituencies — where the electorate comprises members of gram panchayats, municipal councils and other elected representatives. Previously, the BJP held 6 seats, Congress 15 and the JD(S) 4. With Tuesday’s result, the BJP has now doubled its tally.

“To have a majority in both the houses of the legislature is some kind of strength. For the first time, the party is going to have a majority in the legislative council,” says political analyst A Narayana. More likely, it will help the party in strengthening its local leadership in regions since these elections were from the local authorities’ constituencies, he says.

However, Congress leaders point to the narrow winning margin in some seats — especially in places like Chikmagalur where the ruling party is strong — to show that they had put up a stiff fight. The council elections come a month after two high-voltage assembly by-polls in north Karnataka where the Congress pulled off a win in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) marked its sole win in Hassan where party supremo H D Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna was the candidate.