Bengaluru: Woman ‘kills’ mother, takes body in suitcase to police station

She told the police that she and her mother used to constantly fight, because of which she committed the horrific crime

The police in Bengaluru have registered a case against a 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen, for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag.

The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru. The MICO layout police said, “Body was brought to the police station yesterday and a case has been booked against daughter Senali Sen(39) under section 302 of IPC along with other sections.”

#WATCH | Karnataka | Case registered against a 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag. The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru. MICO layout Police say, "Body was brought to the Police Station… pic.twitter.com/pzlry6WB0M — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

The woman, a physiotherapist from Bengal, walked into the police station on Monday afternoon (June 12) with a suitcase containing her mother’s dead body, and confessed that she had killed her mother.

She said she and her mother used to constantly fight, because of which she committed the horrific crime.

Also read: From suicide to possible murder: IIT-Kgp student’s mother waits to know ‘reason’

She lives with her husband. She told the police that she killed her mother after giving her sleeping pills.

(With inputs from agencies)