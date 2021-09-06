Bengaluru crosses one crore vaccination mark; second only to Delhi

More than 32 lakh people have been fully vaccinated in Bengaluru Urban district while 82.7 lakh people have got the first dose

More than one crore COVID vaccine doses were administered in Bengaluru till Sunday (September 5), said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

New Delhi is still the number 1 in total vaccinations (1,41,02,635), now followed by Bengaluru (1,00,37,956), Mumbai (1,02,67,836), Kolkata (60,11,947) and Chennai (52,24,615).

More than 32 lakh people have been fully vaccinated in Bengaluru Urban district while 82.7 lakh people have got the first dose so far.

“As of today, BBMP has administered a total of 1,00,37,956 doses in B’luru. More than 1 cr doses only means that we will continue to vaccinate every eligible adult! We believe Covid19 can be completely kept at bay when all of us are fully vaccinated. Towards a stronger Bengaluru! (sic),” Gupta tweeted.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar congratulated health workers and health department officials for achieving the feat.

The commissioner gave credit for the success of the drive to civic officials, health officers, staff and frontline workers for working together in the fight against coronavirus.

Of the one crore doses administered, 71,88,222 are first doses and 29,00,836 second doses.

So far, the Karnataka government has administered 4.5 crore doses. As many as 3.3 crore people have been administered the first dose and 1.1 crore people have been administered with both doses.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave instructions for complete inoculation in the villages that fall within 20 kilometers from the Kerala border.