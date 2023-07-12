Bengaluru twin murders: 3 arrested for hacking of CEO, MD of private firm

One of the accused is a former employee of the private firm; police suspect business rivalry to be the reason behind the twin murders

Police on Wednesday (July 12) arrested three men including the chief accused for the brutal murder of two senior executives of a Bengaluru-based private firm on Tuesday (July 11) evening.

Advertisement

Police are also on lookout for the fourth person Arun Kumar, whom they suspect, would have allegedly instigated the trio to commit the crime.

The three accused are Shabarish alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

Police said the accused on Tuesday evening had barged into the Amruthahalli office of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. and hacked to death the company’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and Managing Director Phanindra Subramanya (36).

Also read: Double murder in Bengaluru: Ex-Aeronics employee hacks former bosses to death

Amruthahalli police said, armed with daggers, the trio stormed into the office and attacked Subramanya in the presence of employees. As Kumar rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons.

After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that business rivalry was the reason behind the murders.

Felix was a former employee of the firm who had started his own venture after resigning recently. He had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

The rival company was suffering losses due to Aeronics Media, which could have allegedly forced Arun Kumar to eliminate Kumar and Subramanya, a senior police official told PTI.

Police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)