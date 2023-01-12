Bengaluru road caves in near metro construction, biker injured

A biker was injured on Thursday (January 12) when a portion of a road in upscale Brigade Road in central Bengaluru suddenly caved in. This accident occurred near an area where a metro construction was underway

A biker narrowly escaped death on Thursday (January 12) when a portion of a road in upscale Brigade Road in central Bengaluru suddenly caved in. This accident occurred near an area where a metro construction was underway, said news reports.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV located in the area.

A significant portion of the road just crumbled and caved in just as the biker was riding through the area. The man purportedly suffered minor injuries. The traffic in the area was affected after the authorities closed off one stretch of the road.

Metro pillar collapse tragedy

This episode comes just two days after a woman Tejaswini and her minor son Vihan were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed on them at Nagawara on the ring road in Bengaluru on Tuesday. They had suffered head injuries, and had lost a lot of blood, said news reports quoting doctors, who added that they had done their best to save them. The woman’s husband and daughter had also suffered injuries but they were reported to be out of danger.

There is a lot of anger in the city against the Namma Metro and the state government. Namma Metro and the Karnataka government have announced a compensation of ₹ 20 lakh each to the affected family. A case has been filed against Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), five of its staff and two officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).