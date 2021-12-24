Bengaluru NCB seizes drugs worth ₹1.5 crore from trafficker

Benjamin Sunday, an African, is also wanted in previous drug cases

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru said on Friday (December 24) that officials have arrested a man with drugs worth approximately ₹1.5 crore.

NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate identified the man as Benjamin Sunday, an African, who is also wanted in previous drug cases.

“We have been able to seize 968 grams of amphetamines and 2.889 kg of ephedrine,” Ghawate said.

The NCB said Sunday was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday. The drugs were sourced from Mumbai for further transhipment to foreign countries through courier, it added.

Advertisement

According to authorities, the drugs were concealed in a cavity in three wooden tie boxes. Each box contained 165 grams of amphetamines, while two backrests contained 237 grams and 236 grams of amphetamines, and two metal pulley containing 1.811 kg and 1.078 kg of ephedrine.

Sunday is married to an Indian. He was involved in import as well as export of drugs, according to the police.

He is wanted in two seizures of 113 grams of cocaine in Chennai effected in the month of September 2018 and 295 grams of methamphetamine in Chennai effected in the month of September 2021, and also in two international seizures of 800 grams of methamphetamines and 559 grams of methamphetamines effected in the month of November 2021 from Australia.