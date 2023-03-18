Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway floods again after rain, traffic disrupted

A few days after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway saw water-logging occur due to moderate showers.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, experienced waterlogging due to moderate rainfall just a few days after its opening.

According to traffic police officials, the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway experienced waterlogging on the morning of March 18, causing traffic congestion near Sangabasavana Doddi between Ramanagara and Bidadi.

NHAI officials have claimed that the blockage was caused by mud put up by some villagers who blocked the drain, despite the drains built along the stretch to allow for the flow of rainwater.

The NHAI project director, B.T. Sridhar, has stated that efforts have been made to clear the mud and remove the blockage in the drains.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has a history of flooding, with instances occurring in August 2022 and October of the same year.

On March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 118 km-long ten-lane expressway, which reduces travel time between the two cities to 75 minutes.

The project cost ₹8,480 crore and includes rail overbridges, significant bridges, minor bridges, and underpasses/overpasses.

On March 17, parts of Bengaluru city received moderate rainfall, leading to tree branches falling in various areas and causing traffic congestion in East Bengaluru. The BBMP control room reported incidents of falling branches in Indiranagar, Muddayyana Palya, and Rajajinagar.