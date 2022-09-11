Bengaluru floods: Congress sends dosas to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya after viral video

Bengaluru South’s BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was recently criticised for relishing dosa and promoting an eatery as parts of the city faced torrential rains and floods. Now, the Congress has hit out at Surya and sent him 10 dosas as a protest.

In a video shared on Twitter, Bengaluru Congress workers can be seen sending dosas to the BJP MP through Dunzo. In the 88-second clip, there is a poster that reads, “Delivery of morning breakfast dosa to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who is indulged himself in rain solutions”.

Also read: What caused Bengaluru floods and what remedies should it take? Expert talks

The video was captioned, “Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his iressponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru. Let him have this free dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament. @rssurjewala @INCIndia (sic).”

Advertisement

Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his iressponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru.

Let him have this free dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament.@rssurjewala @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/vI9sQUcvXw — ತೇಜೆಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್.ಸಿ. (@Tejaskc1) September 10, 2022

In the video, a Congress worker is talking to someone on phone and says they are sending dosas to Surya and asked the MP to eat and review the food.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal had shared a video that showed Surya eating dosa at an eatery. According to her, the video was shot on September 5.

Also read: Bengaluru continues its battle against floods, woman falls to death

“Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?” she tweeted.

Video dated 5th September.@Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning.

Has he visited even a single flood affected region? pic.twitter.com/uFnZ4Rjs1m — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) September 6, 2022

In the video, Surya says he is at a restaurant in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru. “I came here as I was tempted after seeing the photo of this dosa on Instagram. The Benne Masala Dosa is very good… Uppittu is also good.. Please try that, too,” he said and also asked people to visit the restaurant.

Several users including from the Opposition parties on Twitter had criticised Surya.

“When Rome burnt, Nero Fiddled !When Bengaluru drowned, @Tejasvi_Surya ate Dosas and mocked the very people who voted him to power ! Remember this picture and his smile when you vote next ! (sic),” AAP leader Prithvi Reddy said.

A Twitter user wrote, “MP Name: @Tejasvi_Surya Constituency: Bangalore South * Tweets on Kejriwal in the last 3 days: 240 * Tweets on Rahul Gandhi: 17 * Tweets on Indira Gandhi and Nehru: 55 * Tweets Praising Modi: 137 *Tweets on BANGALORE FLOODS: 00* (sic).”