Bengaluru continues its battle against floods, woman falls to death

A 23-year-old woman died after she fell into a water-logged road and allegedly got electrocuted in Bengaluru which continued to battle with floods for the third day in the second spell of rains within a week’s time.

The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city as authorities and rescue personnel worked towards restoring normalcy on Tuesday (September 6).

The woman, working in a private school, was returning home on her scooty on Monday night when she fell into a waterlogged road in Siddapura and got electrocuted and died, police said.

Unprecedented rains have caused massive havoc in two parts of Bengaluru, especially Mahadevapura, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, adding that officers, engineers, workers and SDRF [State Disaster Relief Force] team are working 24×7.

Bommai said the problem was three-fold. First, Mahadevapura area has 69 tanks in a small area and all are overflowing, and second, establishments are in lower level. The third problem is encroachments.

“We have taken it as a challenge. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks so, that we can manage them better,” he said.

He also said that drinking water supply in affected areas of Bengaluru will be restored by afternoon. Of the two affected pumping stations in Mandya district, water has receded from one and the other one is being cleared so that pumping can resume today afternoon.

Bommai blamed the ‘unplanned misrule’ of the previous Congress government for the situation where several residential localities in Bengaluru had to face flood-like situations.

He said the previous government recklessly gave permission to build houses and apartments in tanks, tank bunds and in buffer zones, and never thought about the management of tanks. He said his government has released ₹1,500 crore towards the construction of the much-needed rajakaluve.

“On Monday, encroachments worth ₹300 crore had been removed. Instructions are given that the construction quality of rajakaluve must be good. A system will be made to ensure that there would be no problems with the free flow of water. At the same time, encroachment will not be allowed,” CM Bommai said.

The Indian Meteorological department has predicted widespread light to moderate rains over Karnataka, with thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rains likely at isolated places, including Bengaluru and outskirts.

Some on Twitter however saw the bright side of things.

In Bangalore, instead of the bus getting you to office, you have to get the bus to office. #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/bAnKlHl89O — Dale Vaz (@dale_vaz) September 5, 2022

Bangalore sits above 2900ft, one have to be master in bad planning to flood a high altitude, rich metro city. All cities are not made equal, cities like Mumbai & Chennai with their flat terrain, costal tides, heavy rainfall are geographically flood vulnerable. #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/99nu3WuiDo — Tamil Nadu Geography (@TNGeography) September 5, 2022