Bengaluru: Air hostess falls to death from 4th floor, techie boyfriend held

A Bengaluru-based techie was arrested after his girlfriend, an airhostess fell to her death from the balcony of the house they were living in, on Friday (March 13).

According to reports, the woman named Archana Dhiman, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, fell from the balcony on the fourth floor of the building in Renuka Residency society in the posh locality of Koramangala.

She had reportedly arrived from Dubai four days prior to her death and was living with her boyfriend, Adesh, who hails from Kerala.

The duo had met on a dating site a few months ago and have been in a relationship for the past six months, reports quoting investigating officers said.

Advertisement

It was reported that the couple had frequent fights. Archana’s parents have accused Adesh of pushing their daughter from the balcony with the intention of killing her.

During interrogation Adesh told investigators that both he and Archana have been drinking on the night of the incident and she slipped from the balcony. Even though she was immediately taken to the hospital, doctors there declared her dead.

A murder case has been filed based on the complaint of Archana’s father. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to make further headway into the case.