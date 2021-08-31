Bengaluru accident: DMK MLA’s son, six others die as speeding Audi rams pole

Joint commissioner of police B Ravikanthe Gowda said the airbags didn’t open because none of the passengers was wearing a seat belt

Seven people, including the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA, were killed when their Audi car rammed into a pole and then collided against the wall of a nearby building in Bengaluru’s Mangala Kalyanamantappa on Tuesday morning.

Reports said while six of the occupants of the car died on the spot, the seventh one died in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Karuna Sagar, son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y Prakash, his wife Dr Bindu, Ishita, Dr Dhanusha, Akshay Goyal, Utsav and Rohith. All the deceased passengers were reportedly in their twenties.

Advertisement

CCTV footage shows the car hitting a pole and one of its wheel going off in the air. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) B Ravikanthe Gowda said the speeding car lost control around 1:45 am and hit a bollard before crashing into the boundary wall of a house. “The airbags didn’t open because none of the passengers was wearing a seat belt,” said Gowda.

Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GTcob09pG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Reports said the Audi Q3 model had a VIP number plate. While the driver is said to have lost control of the speeding car while driving around Bengaluru late in the night, none of the car’s occupants had seat belts on at the time of the accident.

The traffic police have filed a case of over-speeding and negligent driving.