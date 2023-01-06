Avarebele Mela 2023: Bengaluru’s popular food fest is back

At the mela, food lovers can savour more than 100 varieties of dishes prepared using avarekai (Hyacinth bean).

Bengaluru’s popular bean food festival – Avarebele Mela is back at a new and bigger venue. This time, it is being held from January 5 to 9 at the National College grounds in Basavanagudi.

The annual Avarebele Mela is being organised by Shree Vasavi Condiments. The mela, which is usually held in VV Puram, is in its 23rd year.

Sudha Murthy, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, inaugurated the mela on Thursday (January 5).

In a tribute to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the organisers have introduced a sweet named ‘Appu avare’.

Dosa, vada, ice cream, samosa, puff and many more dishes will be available at over 40 stalls, the organisers said.

The organisers are expecting over 10,000 people per day.

The Avarebele Mela was started in 2000. It supports farmers of Karnataka as the organisers buy avarekai directly from the farmers.

The mela is open for free entry from 9 am to 11 pm.